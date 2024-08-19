Twitter
Andhra Pradesh: 3 children dead, over 30 hospitalized due to food poisoning

The students had consumed snacks including samosa and biriyani on Saturday and had rice and sambar at night.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh: 3 children dead, over 30 hospitalized due to food poisoning
 In a shocking incident, three children died and 37 others were hospitalised after a case of food poisoning in a private hostel in Andhra's Anakapalle, said the officials.
According to Anakapalle Collector, Vijaya Krishnan, 37 children are being treated for food poisoning in different hospitals in Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam districts."The incident occurred in a hostel run by Aradhana Christian Trust in Kailasa Patnam in Kotavuratla Mandal of Anakapalle district", said the Collector."

The students had consumed snacks including samosa and biriyani on Saturday and had rice and sambar at night. They had complained of vomiting and uneasiness on Sunday. Hostel management sent them home after informing their parents on Sunday," said Vijaya Krishnan. "After returning home, the children were sick and admitted to the hospital. Three children died. The deceased children have been identified as Jashuva, Bhavani and Shradha, according to the Anakapalle Collector.

Earlier on Monday, YSRCP (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party Chief) and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock and deep sorrow over the tragic incident.
Reddy demanded that the authorities provide the best medical facilities to the affected students and immediate support to the families of the deceased. He strongly criticised the government's negligence, stating that this tragedy highlights the gaps in existing monitoring systems."The government should focus on improving the system and taking preventive measures to prevent such incidents instead of spreading false propaganda and engaging in mudslinging," Reddy said.

He urged them to focus on improving the system and taking preventive steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

