Andhra man keeps LPG cylinder on railway track for YouTube video, get arrested

Social media has gripped everyone badly and quest to become viral among people are growing in a hazardous way.

A video is going viral on social media that shows an LPG cylinder on the railway track. Well, don't think it was kept by mistake. An Andhra youth place this harmful object to make YouTube video risking a thousand lives. Identified as Kongara Ramireddy, a B Tech graduate hailing from Chellore in Yerpedu mandal of Chittoor district, the man has made many risky videos in the past to get popular.

Police have arrested the accused and have registered a case under section 153 (Endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway by willful act or omission) and 143 (trespass of Railways) of the Railways Act, 1989.

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a youth named Ramireddy in Renigunta for performing misadventures on Railway tracks. Ramireddy used to put toys, crackers, cylinders on railway track & upload videos of trains crushing these on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/5GGMG6J8XR — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

After getting arrested, the man said he made such videos to earn money.

As reported by The News Minute, Police said out of 47 videos uploaded by the man on his YouTube channel, 43 involve dangerous acts such as putting harmful objects on railways tracks.