Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce

In a shocking incident, a man in Andhra Pradesh's Tadepalli district allegedly had HIV-infected blood injected into his wife by a quack. He did the sordid crime to find an excuse to divorce his wife. The man, identified as M Charan, has been detained after his wife filed a complaint.

The quack allegedly promised to give her an injection for good health. After some time, during a routine check up at a hospital, she was found to be HIV positive. She said he deliberately had her injected with the blood to eliminate her, Times Now reported.

They have a daughter together. She claimed since 2018, the husband has been having problems with her regarding dowry and a male child. He was also having an affair with a 21-year-old woman in Visakhapatnam.

He had been harassing her and demanding that she left him.

The man told the woman that she may have contracted the virus during her pregnancy. The police have arrested the man.

It isn't clear if the man himself is HIV positive.