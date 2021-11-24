THESE five states and UTs to receive rainfall over next few days, IMD releases list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days. Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal is predicted during the next five days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka & south Tamilnadu coast," IMD predicted.

Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu today. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over the rest of south Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the rest of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius is very likely over most parts of East, West and Central India. The gradual rise of temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India is predicted during the next 3 to 4 days.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along with and off Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts and Gulf of Mannar on November 26 and 27.

In Chennai and neighbouring areas, for the next 24 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light rains likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celcius and 25 degrees Celcius respectively.