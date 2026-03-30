Andhra Horror: Married Navy staffer kills lover at home, stores chopped body parts in fridge, investigation underway

Navy official Chintada Ravindra kills lover Polipalli Mounika, chops body into pieces in Visakhapatnam. He confessed to the crime, citing disputes over money and threats to reveal their affair to his wife.

A shocking crime has shaken Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, where a 35-year-old Navy official allegedly killed his lover, chopped her body into pieces and attempted to dispose of the remains.

The Affair

Chintada Ravindra, a Navy official posted at the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Dega, had been in a romantic relationship with 29-year-old Polipalli Mounika, whom he met on a dating app in 2021. The two would often meet at various locations in Visakhapatnam.

The Crime

Ravindra's wife had left for her parents' house, prompting him to invite Mounika over. A fight broke out between the two, and Ravindra allegedly stabbed Mounika to death. He then cut her body into pieces, packing some parts in a bag and storing others in a refrigerator.

Confession and Investigation

Ravindra walked into a police station and confessed to the crime. Police found chopped body parts in the refrigerator and the house, but Mounika's head was missing. A special team has been formed to search for the missing parts.

Motive

Ravindra claimed Mounika had taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him and threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, leading to frequent disputes.

The case bears eerie similarities to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, where her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled and chopped her body into pieces.

Police have registered a murder case, and further investigation is underway.