Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, J-K lift night curfew, others offer relaxation - Check full list here

Amid the fall in Covid-19 infection across the country, several states have announced lifting of night curfew while some have announced relaxations. On one hand states like Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have decided to lift night curfew, other states like West Bengal and Delhi night curfew remains enforced with some relaxations.

The night curfew was imposed after rise of infections triggered by the new highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19. In view of flattening curve, several states and union territories are now relaxing the Covid-induced restrictions. Here we bring you a list of states that have recently either lifted or relaxed night curfew restrictions.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has completely lifted night curfew from Monday as it showed a marked decline in positivity rate, an official release said. Earlier the night curfew was imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. Data showed the week-on-week infection positivity rate fell from 25.64 to 5.45%. The daily positivity rate dropped from 17.07 to 3.29%.

Bihar

The state has lifted all the Covid restrictions from Monday in view of decreasing cases. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who chaired a meeting of the crisis management group during the day, took to Twitter to say that the new guidelines will come into force from February 14.

The restrictions which have been done away with, including the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals. Besides, schools can run normally for all classes with full attendance. Earlier 50% attendance was allowed for till class 8.

Delhi

The Covid-19 restriction in Delhi may be relaxed further next week after the expected meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. The DDMA in its meeting on February 4 had extended the imposition of night curfew but slashed the timing by an hour from 11 pm to 5 am. Non-essential shops are allowed to open till 8 pm.

Himachal Pradesh

In a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the state government decided to lift the night curfew amid a decline in Covid cases. The state government imposed the night curfew on January 5 from 10 pm to 5 am and revised it on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to check the spread of infection.

However, all social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations, including marriages and funerals, will be permitted with 50% of the capacity of both the indoor and outdoor areas.

Jammu and Kashmir

The UT announced Sunday the lifting of the night curfew after almost six months and opening of educational institutions in a phased manner. Some relaxations have also been given on other Covid-induced restrictions. For indoor gatherings, the number has been raise from 25 to 50% of the authorised capacity.

Cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools were permitted to function at 25% of the authorised capacity with due precautions.

Karnataka

The state government has also lifted night curfew in the state from January 31.

Rajasthan

The state government has announced ending night curfew and allow up to 250 people at private and public gatherings from February 5. Academic activities in the state resumed from February 1 as the government allowed re-opening of Classes 10 to 12 while Classes 6 to 9 re-opened from February 10.

West Bengal

The state government on Monday allowed the reopening of schools for primary and upper primary classes from February 16. Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to SOP issued by the School Education Department.

Offline classes for senior students have already resumed. Extending the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February 28, the state government said that all ICDS centres will also be opened on the same day. Night restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, besides gatherings, have been reduced by an hour. It will now be in force from midnight to 5 am, the order added.