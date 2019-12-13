Andhra govt passes 'Disha Bill' to provide speedy trials, stricter punishment for sexual offences

India
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said the Nirbhaya case and the recent Disha case have compelled the need for "AP Disha Act" which has many salient features.
In a historic move, the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly on Friday passed "AP Disha Act 2019" to protect women and children in sexual offences cases by providing speedy investigation and justice to victims.
Also known as the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019, the bill provides for expediting the verdict in trials on rape and gang rape cases and also awarding death penalty within 21 days.
The development comes in the wake of the horrific incident in Telangana where a woman veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.
According to a statement, the state government has prescribed exclusive death penalty for rapes where adequate conclusive evidence is present. The provision will be provided by amending Section 376 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.
Some of the significant points of the Act are:
After the act was passed, women MLAs of YSRC tied rakhi to the CM.
YSRCP Women MLAs tied rakhi to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing Andhra Pradesh Disha act for the saftey and security of Women in the state. pic.twitter.com/EC10yw8vMw— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) December 12, 2019