Andhra government likely to bring new law for women safety

The proposed Bill would have dedicated courts to deal with crimes against women, and there will also be a focus on blunting the social media that berates women along with blocking porn websites besides bringing in prohibition.

Prasad Bhosekar

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 07:32 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Government is planning to bring in legislation to take stringent action for crimes against women and for speedy justice wherever there is conclusive evidence.
 
Intervening during a short discussion on women safety, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said a new law would be brought in wherein stringent punishment would be meted out to perpetrators of crime against women and the case should be taken to its logical conclusion within 21 working days. 

“Investigation of cases of crime against women should be completed in one week and the culprits should be punished within three weeks,” the Chief Minister said.

The proposed Bill would have dedicated courts to deal with crimes against women, and there will also be a focus on blunting the social media that berates women along with blocking porn websites besides bringing in prohibition.

“Pornography is another reason for crime against women. Though porn sites are blocked, we are not able to control watching them. A new bill will be introduced in Assembly addressing all these issues” the Chief Minister stated.

The new Bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in the House this week, will also include the zero FIR, which means that police have to register a case anywhere irrespective of jurisdiction to instill confidence among women.

Himself a father of two daughters, an emotional YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he was moved with the Disha case that has shaken the nation.

The Chief Minister also warned those who post negatively about women should be afraid of punishment, adding that such things would not stop unless stringent actions are taken. 

Reddy also mentioned that the YSRCP government is strict on unauthorised liquor outlets.

“Our Government has closed 43,000 belt shops in villages across the state. We cancelled permissions to permit rooms in wine shops in order to decrease the consumption of alcohol,” informed the CM.

