Andhra government issues precautionary COVID-19 guidelines for Bakrid, know details

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued precautionary guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of a third wave.

According to government guidelines, prayers will not be allowed to be performed in Eidgahs or at open places but in the mosques with 50% occupancy to avoid large congregations.

All the Heads of the Departments and District Collectors/Commissioners/Superintendents of the Police of the State are advised to monitor the places of worship on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh's cumulative COVID-19 cases increased to 19.32 lakh as 2,526 positives were added afresh on Thursday. With 2,933 recoveries in 24 hours, the total number of cured patients went up to 18,93,498.

Fresh Guidelines

The Bakrid prayers will be offered in the mosques with 50% occupancy to avoid large congregations.

The order states that if necessitated then prayers can be conducted subsequently/separately for Musallies/individuals in other spells.

Wearing masks is mandatory and no one shall be allowed without masks, the order stated.

As per the guidelines, every devotee coming to the Masjid for prayers is advised to perform Wazuh at home and bring his own prayer mat.

The management of the Masjid shall keep a sufficient number of sanitizers at the entry point. Before the entry/exit to the mosque, hands shall be cleaned with sanitisers or soaps.

Imams are requested to keep the sermons short.

Senior citizens, children, and people with cough, cold, or fever are requested to perform the prayers at home, the guidelines stated.

Besides, people suffering from diabetes, high BP, and other co-morbidities are also advised to offer prayers at their homes only.

Further, it is also advised to avoid meeting relatives, Eid-Milap programs, handshaking, hugging with each other in order to keep the virus at bay.

(With ANI Inputs)