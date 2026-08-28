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Andhra couple jumps into Godavari river, leaves 3-year-old son on bridge; probe underway

Andhra couple from Bhimavaram allegedly left 3-year-old son on Godavari bridge and jumped into river at 10 pm Thursday, police searching.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

Andhra couple jumps into Godavari river, leaves 3-year-old son on bridge; probe underway
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A couple allegedly jumped into a river in Andhra Pradesh, leaving their three-year-old son on a bridge. The incident happened on Thursday night in West Godavari district. The couple has been identified as Dodda Sai, 29, and Dodda Sirisha, 28.

What happened on the bridge

The couple came to the bridge on a scooter at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to authorities. The Godavari River is crossed by the bridge. They reportedly left their three-year-old son on the bridge and jumped into the river below. Some people who saw the child alone on the bridge informed the police.

Soon after receiving the information, police arrived at the location. In addition to seizing the scooter that had been left on the bridge, they also took possession of the toddler. To find the pair, a search operation was launched in the river.

Also read: Ankit Baliyan murder: CCTV footage reveals tragic incident of Haryanvi singer being shot dead outside gym

Police investigation underway

To find the pair, police have started a search operation in the Godavari River. Local swimmers and rescue workers are assisting teams in their search of the river stretch. Police claimed the pair had been living in Bhimavaram. We still don't know the precise cause of their purported dramatic action.

To further grasp the situation, police are talking to relatives, neighbours and family members.Regarding the occurrence, a lawsuit has been filed. More information will be available following the search and investigation, according to the police. The cops are currently in charge of the safe child.

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