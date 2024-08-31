Andhra College horror: Krishna SP reveals 'no hidden camera in washroom, accused’s laptops seized' as protest continue

Protests erupted at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after students accused a fellow student of installing a hidden camera in the girls' hostel washroom. The protests intensified on Saturday, following allegations that the college management ignored the students' complaints.

The situation caught the attention of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. The local police, led by Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Gangadhar Rao, began a thorough probe. However, SP Gangadhar Rao clarified that no hidden camera had been found in the washroom so far, contrary to the students' claims.

The police have seized two laptops and other electronic devices from the accused student, Vijay Kumar. The authorities focused on him based on testimonies from the girls and evidence from WhatsApp chats. Despite allegations that nearly 300 inappropriate videos were recorded and circulated, the police have yet to find any such videos. The SP further mentioned that the accused's laptops were examined in the presence of the protesting girls and their parents, but no incriminating videos were discovered.

Despite these developments, the students remained skeptical of the investigation. One of the protesters, Sharanya, voiced her frustration, questioning the college management's response. She claimed that the issue had been known to them for a week, but they failed to take any action until the protests began. Sharanya also expressed concerns that the management dismissed the allegations as fake news and even threatened to file a case against the students.

The incident also drew attention from the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission. Chairperson Gajjala Venkatalakshmi took notice of the situation and urged the police to act firmly against the accused. She announced her plans to visit the campus to ensure justice for the students.

In response to the ongoing protests, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh addressed the issue on social media platform X. He assured the students that a detailed inquiry would be conducted and promised strict action against those responsible if any wrongdoing was uncovered. He also emphasized the importance of preventing harassment in educational institutions and urged management to take proactive measures.

As the investigation continues, the protesting students remain firm in their demand for justice and accountability.

