Ramamurthy Naidu, who was admitted to the hospital on November 14 following a cardiac arrest, breathed his last at 12.45 PM, the hospital said in a bulletin.

Former TDP MLA and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's younger brother N Ramamurthy Naidu died at a private super-speciality hospital here on Saturday, while undergoing treatment for health complications, the hospital said. Ramamurthy (L) was admitted to the hospital after a cardiac arrest and breathed his last at 12.45 PM.

He was 72. Ramamurthy Naidu, who was admitted to the hospital on November 14 following a cardiac arrest, breathed his last at 12.45 PM, the hospital said in a bulletin. Ramamurthy Naidu was suffering from "non-communicating normal pressure hydrocephalus (buildup of fluid in brain), post VP shunt", it said.

He was receiving intermittent ventilatory support in the past for respiratory distress. After his admission to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, he was revived with cardio pulmonary resuscitation but was very unstable haemodynamically with low blood pressure and other complications. He could not improve in spite of all efforts and the end came at 12.45 PM today, the bulletin said. Ramamurthy Naidu represented Chandragiri assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1994-99. His son Nara Rohit is a popular Telugu actor. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of Ramamurthy Naidu and prayed for the departed soul.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)