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Andhra Chainsaw Attack: Accused shot by police while trying to escape during scene reconstruction

21-year-old accused of chainsaw attack on Class 10 girl at Rapthadu ZP school shot by police while trying to escape during scene reconstruction.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 11:10 PM IST

Andhra Chainsaw Attack: Accused shot by police while trying to escape during scene reconstruction
Andhra Pradesh Chainsaw Attack
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The 21-year-old man accused of attacking a 15-year-old Class 10 student with a chainsaw at Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, was shot at by police on Sunday night while allegedly attempting to escape custody, officials said.

He was being taken to Rapthadu for a reconstruction of the crime scene when he allegedly tried to flee and hurled stones at the police personnel escorting him.

"When the police were bringing him to Raptadu to reconstruct the scene of the offence he had committed at the school, he tried to escape and started hurling stones at the police personnel. Several police personnel sustained injuries in the attack, when they tried to overpower him," the official said.

The police then opened fire in self-defence to prevent his escape and bring him under control. "The police fired six rounds at him, leaving him seriously injured," the official said, adding that he was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was reported to be serious.

Videos showing Hemanth being carried to the hospital in a semi-conscious state have since circulated on social media.

Girl's condition critical, next 48 hours crucial: Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh education and IT minister Nara Lokesh said the condition of the injured girl, who is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, remained critical.

Lokesh visited the hospital, met the girl's family and spoke to doctors to review her condition and the treatment being provided. "The next 48 hours will be critical," he told reporters, appealing to people across the state to pray for her recovery.

Chainsaw attack at Rapthadu school: What happened

The attack took place around 10.30am on Saturday when Hemanth allegedly entered the school premises carrying a chainsaw and attacked the student. Another girl, who tried to intervene, was also injured.

The main victim was initially taken to Anantapur Government General Hospital, where doctors worked for nearly eight hours to stabilise her condition.

A doctor at the hospital told reporters that the girl's right hand had suffered a deep cut near the shoulder, exposing the joint, while her face had sustained severe injuries. She required multiple surgeries, the doctor said.

She was subsequently shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where doctors performed a surgery lasting nearly 12 hours before moving her to the intensive care unit (ICU), Lokesh said.

Assuring the family of full government support, Lokesh described the incident as extremely unfortunate and said it should not be politicised.

He said providing the girl with medical care, ensuring her continued treatment and supporting her rehabilitation would be both the government's collective responsibility and his personal responsibility. He also acknowledged the need to strengthen existing safety measures and procedures in the wake of the attack.

Lokesh also issued a warning against harassment and indecent behaviour towards women, saying those found making inappropriate remarks or behaving indecently towards women in Andhra Pradesh would face strict consequences.

He assured that everyone responsible for the attack would face action and that no one involved would be spared.

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