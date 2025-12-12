Andhra bus accident: At least 9 killed after bus overturns on Chinturu–Bhadrachalam ghat road

Shivraj Patil, former Union Home Minister, passes away at 91 in Maharashtra
INDIA
A devastating bus accident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district, claiming at least 9 lives. The bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam, with several passengers injured and shifted to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment. The district collector, Dinesh Kumar, confirmed the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.
Andhra bus accident: What happened?
The private bus, carrying around 35 passengers, overturned on the ghat road in the early hours of Friday. The passengers were travelling from Bhadrachalam to Annavaram after offering prayers at the Bhadrachalam temple. The bus accident in the ASR district occurred on the Chittoor–Maredumilli Ghat Road, when the bus driver reportedly lost control while navigating the steep stretch, causing the vehicle to overturn.
According to IANS, there was no mobile phone network coverage in the area where the accident occurred. It took some time for the information to reach the police at Mothugunta. Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Chintur. Five police vehicles and three ambulances were pressed into service to shift the injured.
Andhra bus accident: CM Chandrababu Naidu reacts
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident. He spoke to officials about the rescue and relief operations. He directed them to ensure the best treatment for the injured. Home Minister V. Anitha and Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare Minister G. Sandhya Rani left for the accident site. They spoke to the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Alluri Sitharamaraju district and directed them to ensure all help to the victims. Voicing concern over increasing road accidents, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had last month ordered third-party auditing on road accidents to know the causes. Addressing the Road Safety Council meeting, the Chief Minister had expressed concern over the deaths of 6,433 people in 15,462 road accidents in the state so far this year. According to officials, 79 per cent of accidents occur due to over-speeding, three per cent due to wrong-side driving, and one per cent due to alcohol and mobile phones. Andhra Pradesh stands in eighth place in road accidents in the country.
(With inputs from agencies)