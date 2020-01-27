Andhra assembly passes resolution to abolish legislative council; no respect for constitutional bodies, says TDP

This comes five days after Andhra Pradesh legislative council sent the three capitals bill to the select committee.

Barely five days after the Andhra Pradesh legislative council sent the three capitals bill to the select committee, the state assembly on Monday passed a resolution to dissolve the council itself.

The resolution tabled by the YSR Congress Party and subsequently passed by the assembly will be sent to the Central government for further process.

While the ruling party enjoys a comfortable majority in the assembly, it does not have enough members in the legislative council to get the bills passed.

On January 22, legislative council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed sent two bills - AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill, 2020 and AP Capital Regional Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020 - to select committee after a discussion.

While the first bill is related to the setting up of three capitals, the other bill proposes setting up of Amaravati Metropolitan Development Authority instead of APCRDA.

The TDP, which enjoys a majority in the Upper House, had proposed three amendments to three capital bills. It also urged the Council Chairman to send the bills to Select Committee which was approved after the discussion.

The bills were passed by the assembly on January 20 to give shape to state government's plan of having three capitals - executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool - and constitute a new Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area.

TDP has strongly reacted to the government's decision to abolish the Upper House.

"Andhra Pradesh government is expected to follow values of Constitution, unfortunately, it has taken an abnormal decision. Legislative council may be dissolved on other reasons but not on the reason that it sent the bills to a select committee," TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said.

"This is not a government, it is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It shows there are no constitutional values and no respect for any constitutional bodies," Kumar said.