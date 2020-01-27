Andhra assembly passes resolution to abolish legislative council; no respect for constitutional bodies, says TDP

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board unhappy with ICC's new revenue model, Chairman Sethi demands clarity

Khalistan Movement: Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In United States?

Bigg Boss OTT: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘Keeda Makoda’ after eviction

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeIndia

television

Andhra assembly passes resolution to abolish legislative council; no respect for constitutional bodies, says TDP

This comes five days after Andhra Pradesh legislative council sent the three capitals bill to the select committee.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 11:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Barely five days after the Andhra Pradesh legislative council sent the three capitals bill to the select committee, the state assembly on Monday passed a resolution to dissolve the council itself. 

The resolution tabled by the YSR Congress Party and subsequently passed by the assembly will be sent to the Central government for further process.

While the ruling party enjoys a comfortable majority in the assembly, it does not have enough members in the legislative council to get the bills passed. 

On January 22, legislative council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed sent two bills - AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill, 2020 and AP Capital Regional Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020 - to select committee after a discussion. 

While the first bill is related to the setting up of three capitals, the other bill proposes setting up of Amaravati Metropolitan Development Authority instead of APCRDA. 

The TDP, which enjoys a majority in the Upper House, had proposed three amendments to three capital bills. It also urged the Council Chairman to send the bills to Select Committee which was approved after the discussion.  

The bills were passed by the assembly on January 20 to give shape to state government's plan of having three capitals - executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool - and constitute a new Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area.

 

TDP has strongly reacted to the government's decision to abolish the Upper House. 

"Andhra Pradesh government is expected to follow values of Constitution, unfortunately, it has taken an abnormal decision. Legislative council may be dissolved on other reasons but not on the reason that it sent the bills to a select committee," TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said. 

"This is not a government, it is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It shows there are no constitutional values and no respect for any constitutional bodies," Kumar said. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

Amid tiff rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

This Mukesh Ambani and Google-backed company has delayed salary of its employees, here's why

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE