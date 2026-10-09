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Andhra Ashamed: 20-year-old student says in last video before death, 'Drunk men all around me'

Assam student Himashri Boro, 20, found dead near tracks in Andhra after telling family she felt unsafe among drunk men while travelling alone on Visakhapatnam-Guwahati train.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

Andhra Ashamed: 20-year-old student says in last video before death, 'Drunk men all around me'
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A 20-year-old student from Assam was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh, hours after she told her family she felt unsafe in a train coach full of drunk men. Himashri Boro was travelling alone after a dance competition and had shared a video of her compartment before her phone became unreachable.

Last call: 'I feel unsafe'

Himashri Boro, a resident of Bonda in Kamrup Metropolitan district, had gone to Visakhapatnam with a dance troupe. She boarded Train No. 22503 at Visakhapatnam around 12:15 am on October 6 to return early for an exam in Guwahati. Northeast Frontier Railway said CCTV showed her boarding the S-2 coach with a general ticket. After boarding, she called her sister-in-law and a friend.

"She told us she was feeling uncomfortable in the coach. There were inebriated men all around, making her feel unsafe," her sister-in-law said. Himashri also shared a video of the coach with her friend. The family lost contact with her between 2:30 am and 3 am and alerted the railway helpline through Rail Madad. RPF staff searched the train at Srikakulam Road station but could not find her.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers first encounter with Nana Patekar, shares black-and-white photo

Body found near tracks, probe on

Her body was discovered between Ponduru and Dusi stations in Srikakulam district, with her bags found intact in the train coach. The police shifted the body to Government RIMS Hospital for an autopsy. Initial reports suggest she may have fallen from a moving train, but investigations are ongoing, including passenger statements and CCTV footage from various stations.The family has accused RPF of carelessness and murder. The state administration is organizing to return the body to Guwahati following a post-mortem, according to Assam MLA Tapan Das.

 

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