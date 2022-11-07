Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Andheri East bypolls 2022: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena wins in vote count, but with an unexpected twist

As expected, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena won the Andheri East bypolls 2022 on Sunday, but the final vote count revealed a surprise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

Andheri East bypolls 2022: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena wins in vote count, but with an unexpected twist
Uddhav Thackeray with Rutuja Latke (File photo)

The Andheri East bypolls 2022 in Maharashtra saw a clear win for the widowed candidate put up for the post by Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction. Thackeray’s faction of the party won its first election on Sunday, after the rift in the party caused by Eknath Shinde.

The candidate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – Rutuja Latke – was slated to win the elections with a massive majority, as was expected much ahead of the polls. Latke won the Andheri East polls by a massive margin of over 66,000 votes, after the final count.

Rutuja Latke was set to win the elections as BJP had withdrawn its candidate from the seat after repeated requests, as Latke had lost her husband earlier this year. Rutuja’s husband Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke had held the seat before his death, because of which the elections were held.

Thackeray’s Sena faction won the elections fair and square with the majority of the votes, but there was an unexpected twist when it comes to the vote count of all the other candidates standing against the party in the Andheri East bypolls.

The unexpected twist in the Andheri East bypolls was that there were more votes for the NOTA or None of The Above option than all of the other candidates combined. It seemed as if people were showing their solidarity with Latke and her late husband even without voting for her.

BJP had withdrawn its candidate from the seat ahead of the elections out of respect for the deceased Shiv Sena leader, but Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction had said that BJP had conducted a survey, through which it had sensed its defeat by at least 45,000 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP emerged victorious in four out of the seven total bypolls conducted last week, dominating the elections. The saffron party only lost the polls in Andheri East, Telangana’s Munugode, and Bihar’s Mokama seat.

READ | DNA Explainer: BJP's defeat in Mokama's proxy battle of 'Bahubalis' has a hidden victory; decoding Bihar bypoll results

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Air Quality Index: A look at ways to improve AQI at home
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India Post Recruitment 2022: Over 180 vacancies, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.