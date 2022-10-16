Andheri East bypoll: Raj Thackeray urges BJP not to contest, Sharad Pawar says 'let Rutuja Latke be elected unopposed'

Andheri East bypoll: Raj Thackeray urges BJP not to contest

Maharashtra Navirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday wrote to Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis not to field his party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll of the Andheri East Assembly constituency in reverence to late MLA Ramesh Latke, whose death has necessitated the election.

While Fadnavis has admitted that the letter was sent to him in good faith, he said that he would have to discuss with the party leadership before taking a decision. In a letter addressed to the BJP leader, which he posted on social media, Raj Thackeray said the MNS will not be contesting the November 3 byelection to show its reverence for the deceased legislator.

“The Andheri East bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Ramesh Latke and his wife Rutuja has filed her nomination. The MNS will not contest the election as our way of paying reverence to the departed soul,” the MNS chief said.

Appealing to Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray said, “I sincerely request you not to enter the byelection and field a candidate against Rutuja Latke. I have witnessed late Ramesh Latke's journey and growth in the political arena.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also sought the unopposed election of Rutuja Latke. "The term for the new member (MLA) will be just one-and-half years. The bypoll is being held because of the unfortunate death of Ramesh Latke. His wife is contesting the seat. Latke was a corporator and an MLA. His contribution must be taken into consideration," Pawar said.

Huge efforts go into fighting bypolls, which is not required when the term is just for around one year, he said, adding that five to six months are spent with the election code of conduct in place.

He also hailed the Bombay High Court order directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke so that she could fight the bypoll. It is good the High Court showed proper direction to the concerned authorities, Pawar added.

The Congress and NCP have decided to support Rutuja Latke, who is contesting from Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party.

Reacting to Raj Thackeray's appeal, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and MP Arvind Sawant said, "I welcome Raj Thackeray's appeal, but it is too late. The nominations have already been filed and the election is forced on us because of the BJP. The BJP has contested similar bypolls in the past when the election was necessitated due to a sitting MLA's death."