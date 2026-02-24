Andaman: Pawan Hans helicopter crashes into sea near Mayabunder, all 7 onboard rescued

According to a Pawan Hans spokesperson, the helicopter experienced a "short landing incident" near Mayabunder, forcing it to ditch into the sea 300 meters short of the runway.

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including two crew members, crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 9:30 am, shortly after the helicopter took off from Port Blair, the capital town of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rescue operations underway

Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the scene, and all seven people on board were rescued safely. The passengers, including five civilians and two crew members, were taken to Dr. RP Hospital in Mayabunder for medical observation and treatment.

A Pawan Hans spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were reported, and all occupants were safe. "The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported," the spokesperson said.

Civil aviation department initiates inquiry

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the crash. A senior Civil Aviation official said a preliminary investigation revealed that the helicopter experienced a technical snag, prompting the pilot to make a crash-landing on the sea. The incident comes a day after an air ambulance plane crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra, killing all seven people on board.

Jharkhand air ambulance crash

The Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, was en route to Delhi from Ranchi when it crashed on Monday evening in the Bariatu Panchayat area of Simaria, located deep inside a forest. The deceased were identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi, and Dhuru Kumar.

The DGCA said that the aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi.