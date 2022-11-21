Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Andaman gangrape case: Suspended Labour Commissioner RL Rishi arrested

Andaman and Nicobar: So far, three accused have been arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Andaman gangrape case: Suspended Labour Commissioner RL Rishi arrested
Andaman gangrape case: Suspended Labour Commissioner RL Rishi arrested (representational image)

Suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner RL Rishi has been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, police said on Monday. Rishi arrived in Port Blair aboard a flight from Chennai around 1 pm, and was taken into custody by the Andaman and Nicobar Police, they said.

So far, three accused have been arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary's home with the promise of a government job, and then gangraped.

The SIT has already questioned Narain thrice. The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing information on Singh and Rishi.

READ | Rasna founder passes away: Everything you need to know about Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.