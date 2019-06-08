Anantnag: One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Nowgam area of Verinag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

The brief exchange of firing took place between terrorists and the security forces.The search operation is underway. Further details are awaited

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Panjran's Litter area in the district, the police said on Friday."In the encounter, two listed terrorists and two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who had recently deserted and become members of the proscribed terrorist organisation JeM were killed," the police said in a release.

The dead have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Ganaie, Imran Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Shabir Ahmad Dar were a resident of Pulwama while Salman Khan was a resident of the Shopian district. According to the police records, Ashiq Hussain had a history of terror-related crimes and was part of a group involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area. Imran Bhat was also involved in several terror attacks on security establishments in the area.

"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes," the police added.Based on a credible input, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation following which the terrorists who were hiding in the area, started firing on the search party. The forces retaliated which led to an encounter between the two.