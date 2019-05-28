Anantnag: Encounter underway, 2 terrorists dead

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district Tuesday. The encounter is taking place in a forest area. Two terrorists have been killed so far, but no bodies have been recovered.

3-4 terrorists are trapped inside the area and security forces are trying to flush them out. Army’s 19 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the forest area which is situated between the two villages of Kharpora and Kashwan in Kokernag. The encounter is currently going on. Additional forces have rushed to the area to ensure that the terrorists can't escape from the area.

Police said the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forest area following specific information about the presence of some terrorists.