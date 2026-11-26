A video showing guests jostling around food counters at Bihar politician Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding has sparked debate over civic sense.

The footage shows guests crowding around food counters and pushing against one another while trying to collect food. (Credit: Twitter)

A video from Bihar politician Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding has triggered a discussion on social media about public behaviour and basic civic sense.

The footage shows guests crowding around food counters and pushing against one another while trying to collect food. The scenes have drawn criticism from social media users, who questioned why people often disregard queues and basic etiquette in crowded settings.

The video has attracted attention beyond the wedding's extravagant arrangements, with users debating whether the behaviour reflected a lack of patience and discipline.

Ananat Singh Spend 80Cr On The Wedding Of His Daughter. People Were Seen To Grab Vegetables & Food. #AnantSingh https://t.co/aTBmHistX6 — Socialist Indian (@yourshreya007) November 26, 2026

Anant Singh’s daughter’s wedding features grand arrangements

Shivangi Singh, the younger daughter of Bihar politician Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', married Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, on November 25.

Scenes from Anant singh’s daughter marriage https://t.co/kps9jxwoyZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 26, 2026

The wedding took place at Anant Singh's ancestral village, Nadwan, in Patna district. According to media reports, arrangements were made for around four lakh guests, although some estimates suggested that the turnout could be even higher.

80 CRORE WEDDING, 150 DISHES ON THE MENU… BUT GETTING A PLATE OF FOOD TURNED INTO A BATTLE! Videos from Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s grand wedding in Nadwan, Bihar, are going viral. Despite reportedly arranging food for 4–5 lakh guests, the food distribution descended into chaos. Guests were seen jostling for leaf plates, scrambling around food counters and even helping themselves directly from massive cooking vessels. Some reportedly struggled just to get a proper meal. And the irony? This was a wedding featuring: An estimated ₹80 crore budget (reported). More than 150 varieties of dishes. Lakhs of rasgullas and gulab jamuns. Helipads for VIP guests. A ₹3 crore Land Rover Defender for the groom. A horse race with a Mahindra Thar reportedly offered as the prize. Shivangi married Rishikesh Kumar on November 25, 2026, at the family's ancestral village in Bihar. A wedding planned on a truly extraordinary scale, but the viral food distribution videos have shifted the spotlight from the lavish menu to crowd management and basic arrangements. When the menu has 150 dishes but getting one plate feels like winning a competition! #Bihar #AnantSingh #Wedding #ViralVideo #India https://t.co/CZbMygzkdO — Kaptan Hindustan (@KaptanHindustan) November 26, 2026

The scale of the celebrations was reflected in the arrangements, which reportedly included five helipads to accommodate visitors.

More than 150 dishes served to guests

The wedding menu reportedly featured over 150 dishes, combining traditional Bihari food with popular Indian and international options. Guests were offered local specialities such as litti chokha and Silao khaja, along with dosa, idli, pizza, pasta, burgers, noodles and aloo tikki.

The celebrations also included a horse-racing competition. The winner was reportedly promised a Mahindra Thar, while the runners-up were set to receive a motorcycle and a scooter.

Groom receives luxury Land Rover Defender

The wedding celebrations also attracted attention because of the expensive gifts presented to the groom.

Rishikesh Kumar reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender worth around Rs 3 crore during the tilak ceremony.

The luxury vehicle, horse-racing competition and elaborate food arrangements became major talking points online. However, the viral video of guests crowding around food counters soon shifted the discussion towards behaviour at large public gatherings.

Social media users question lack of civic sense

Several users criticised the scenes in the video, arguing that people should maintain patience and wait for their turn, even during large celebrations.

One user wrote, “People today seem to be losing basic manners and civic sense. Excessive consumption of short-form content has made many impatient, unable to wait their turn.”

Another user pointed out that such behaviour was not limited to people attending events where food was served free of cost. They argued that similar scenes could also be witnessed at buffets and unlimited-food restaurants attended by privileged guests.

The video has therefore sparked a wider conversation about crowd discipline and etiquette, drawing attention away from the scale of the wedding itself.