Anant Chaturdashi 2019: Significance, subh muhurat & puja rituals

The tenth day of Ganeshotsav is marked by the celebrations of Anant Chaturdashi. Anant Chaturdashi is the last day of the Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi when all the Ganesha Idols that have been brought into homes and communities are immersed in the sea or nearby lakes and rivers.

It is believed that Lord Ganesha is departed on Anant Chaturdashi, only to be welcomed again.

In parts of Bihar and Eastern UP, the festival is closely linked to kshirsagar (Ocean of Milk) and Lord Vishnu's Anant Roopa. A bowl containing Panchamrit (made of Milk, Curd, Jaggery, Honey and Ghee) symbolizing kshirsagar (Ocean of Milk) is placed on this wooden plank.

A thread having fourteen knots, symbolizing Lord Anant is wrapped on a cucumber and is swirled five times in this 'Ocean of Milk'. Later this Anant thread is tied on the right arm above the elbow by men. Women tie this on their left arm. This Anant thread is removed after fourteen days.

Subh Muhurat

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:06 AM on Sep 12, 2019

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:35 AM on Sep 13, 2019

This festival also holds importance in the Jain calendar of festivities. Digambara Jains observe Paryushana in the last 10 days of the bhado month, Anant Chaturdashi is the last day of Paryushana.