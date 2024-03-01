Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Nita Ambani reveals idea behind festivities, says 'wanted it...'

In a recent video, the groom's mother, Nita Ambani, shares how thrilled she is about her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's marriage, and shares her two wishes.

As their youngest son Anant Ambani prepares to tie the knot, Nita and Mukesh Ambani are presently experiencing utmost happiness. To put it simply, in July 2024, Anant will marry Radhika Merchant, the love of his life. On March 1, 2024, a fun-filled pre-wedding celebration will welcome the couple to their new chapter.

She recently shared her thoughts on the matter and her two main wishes for her son's wedding. Nita talked about how much she loved and was passionate about art and culture. She also mentioned how she wanted to honour their heritage and throw a party in Jamnagar, where she began her professional life.

She said, "Throughout my life, I've been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me, and I'm very passionate about it. When it came to my youngest son, Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes. First, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where I come from. It is where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

Nita Ambani went on to say that she wished to showcase Indian art and culture at her son's wedding as a way of honouring the country's creative artisans. The businesswoman showed her respect for the motherland of India by declaring her desire to honour its heritage. She said, "Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to the arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and tradition created by the hands and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ki neev hai bhartiya sabhyata aur is pracheen aur pavitra bharat bhoomi ko mai dil se naman karti hu."

The planning is well underway for the celebrations surrounding the marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Ambanis, the wealthiest family in Asia, have helped to construct 14 new temples in Jamnagar, Gujarat, ahead of the major event.