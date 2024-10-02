Twitter
HomeIndia

India

Anant Ambani meets Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree, sparks speculations ahead of Maharashtra polls

The Assembly elections are expected to be held in Maharashtra by November 2024.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

Anant Ambani meets Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree, sparks speculations ahead of Maharashtra polls
File photos
Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' on Tuesday night. The meeting between the duo reportedly lasted for two hours. The Ambani convoy left the 'Matoshree' residence at midnight.

Although the reason for their discussion remains undisclosed, the timing of this meeting has sparked speculation in political circles. The Assembly elections are expected to be held in Maharashtra by November 2024 to elect the 288 members. 

The Ambani and Thackeray families share a close relationship. Uddhav Thackeray and his family attended various events during Anant Ambani's wedding. But why exactly did this meeting take place? Is there a business reason behind this? Whether he went to meet the leader to give an invitation to an event or to give information about an event, is not known. 

Anant Ambani is a non-executive director at Reliance Industries, the family business of the Ambani family, and is responsible for the company's energy business. He also serves as a director on the boards of Jio Platforms Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Anant has a bachelor’s degree from Brown University, US. He has been intensely passionate about animal welfare from a very young age.

READ | Anil Ambani's Reliance to launch mega project in THIS country, sets up new company to...

 

 

