FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
West Bengal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Naphtha-Carrying Pipeline At Refinery In Haldia

West Bengal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Naphtha-Carrying Pipeline At Refinery In Haldia

Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to support Tirumala’s green initiative

Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses to support Tirumala’s green initiative

Internet slams Dia Mirza after she shares story of her 5-year-old son questioning delivery boy: 'Bichara, he didn't know...'

Internet slams Dia Mirza after she shares story of her 5-year-old son questionin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to support Tirumala’s green initiative

In a move combining faith and sustainability, Anant Ambani donated 25 electric buses and EV infrastructure to Tirumala.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 01:53 PM IST

Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to support Tirumala’s green initiative
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ push for cleaner transport got a big boost on Sunday. Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani donated 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore. This is the largest one-time private contribution to TTD’s electrification drive so far. 

The support isn’t limited to buses. Reliance will also cover salaries for 50 bus drivers and set up EV charging stations inside the temple complex. That tackles two major challenges for electric public transport: skilled staff and dependable charging. 

Priced at about Rs 1.1 crore each, the buses will help TTD expand eco-friendly transport for the millions of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine annually. The donation speeds up an electric mobility program TTD has been developing over the last few years.

Anant Ambani opted traditional attire 

Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple dressed in simple white traditional clothing: a dhoti and a white shawl with a golden zari border. Following the temple’s age-old tonsuring custom, he donated his hair. He took part in the early morning Suprabhata Seva, had darshan of the deity, and then completed the mundan ritual. Millions of devotees undertake this practice each year. 

In a separate commitment, Anant Ambani said he would help modernise the TTD goshala. The upgrade will be modeled on Reliance’s Vantara animal rescue and conservation project in Gujarat, with the goal of improving care for cows at the temple-run facility. 

What is Tirupati's 'green initative'?

Tirupati's "green push" is a multi-pronged sustainability initiative driven by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), and the state government to transform the temple region into a low-carbon, eco-friendly pilgrimage hub.

TTD has set a target to boost Tirumala’s thick forest cover, focusing on planting native trees and replacing invasive species.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to support Tirumala’s green initiative
Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses to support Tirumala’s green initiative
Internet slams Dia Mirza after she shares story of her 5-year-old son questioning delivery boy: 'Bichara, he didn't know...'
Internet slams Dia Mirza after she shares story of her 5-year-old son questionin
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls Samay Raina 'privileged', netizens react; here's what exactly happened
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls Samay Raina 'privileged', netizens react
Hydraulic Engineer Advancing Multi-Scale Flood Simulation Solutions
Hydraulic Engineer Advancing Multi-Scale Flood Simulation Solutions
Bloom Agency Explains Why AI-Powered Search and Digital Innovation Are Reshaping Brand Visibility
Bloom Agency Explains Why AI-Powered Search and Digital Innovation Are Reshaping
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement