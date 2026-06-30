Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to support Tirumala’s green initiative

In a move combining faith and sustainability, Anant Ambani donated 25 electric buses and EV infrastructure to Tirumala.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ push for cleaner transport got a big boost on Sunday. Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani donated 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore. This is the largest one-time private contribution to TTD’s electrification drive so far.

The support isn’t limited to buses. Reliance will also cover salaries for 50 bus drivers and set up EV charging stations inside the temple complex. That tackles two major challenges for electric public transport: skilled staff and dependable charging.

Priced at about Rs 1.1 crore each, the buses will help TTD expand eco-friendly transport for the millions of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine annually. The donation speeds up an electric mobility program TTD has been developing over the last few years.

Anant Ambani opted traditional attire

Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple dressed in simple white traditional clothing: a dhoti and a white shawl with a golden zari border. Following the temple’s age-old tonsuring custom, he donated his hair. He took part in the early morning Suprabhata Seva, had darshan of the deity, and then completed the mundan ritual. Millions of devotees undertake this practice each year.

In a separate commitment, Anant Ambani said he would help modernise the TTD goshala. The upgrade will be modeled on Reliance’s Vantara animal rescue and conservation project in Gujarat, with the goal of improving care for cows at the temple-run facility.

What is Tirupati's 'green initative'?

Tirupati's "green push" is a multi-pronged sustainability initiative driven by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), and the state government to transform the temple region into a low-carbon, eco-friendly pilgrimage hub.

TTD has set a target to boost Tirumala’s thick forest cover, focusing on planting native trees and replacing invasive species.