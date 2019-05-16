Headlines

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

The key contest here is going to be held among SAD's Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, Congress' Manish Tewari, AAP's Narinder Singh Shergill and BSP's Sodhi Vikram Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 09:40 AM IST

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency: Election in Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. The key contest here is going to be held among BJP's alliance partner SAD's Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, Congress' Manish Tewari, AAP's Narinder Singh Shergill and BSP's Sodhi Vikram Singh.

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

SAD: Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra
Congress: Manish Tewari 
AAP: Narinder Singh Shergill
BSP: Sodhi Vikram Singh. 

Congress candidate Manish Tewari has been a former Union Minister and a spokesperson for the Congress party. Earlier in the month, Manish Tewari while hitting out at PM Modi said he doubted if Prime Minister knew about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as the PM never turned up to pay respects to the martyr.

Tewari who is up against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, said, "I really doubt if PM Modi has any idea about 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh as he never turned up to pay respects to the legendary hero here," Tewari was speaking in a public meeting. 

He announced that the first thing he would do after getting elected would be to move a resolution in Parliament to officially declare Bhagat Singh as 'Shaheed-e-Azam'. "His sacrifice in India's freedom struggle remains unmatched, unparalleled and officially unacknowledged, as we have failed to recognise it on record," Tewari added.

"Our great martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru have not got their due," he claimed, adding we, at least, owe a respectable acknowledgment and gratitude towards our great martyrs without whose sacrifices we would not have been here today," Manish Tewari said. 

Anandpur Sahib results 2014 and 2009 

2014

Winning candidate: Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD)

Losing candidate: Ambika Soni  (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Ravneet Singh (Congress)

Losing candidate: Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD)

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

