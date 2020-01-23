Anand Mahindra tweets video on clever math trick; not just netizens even Shah Rukh Khan is amazed

Anand Mahindra's twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, Anand Mahindra Twitter account is like a paradise. And yes, how can we forget his famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box'!

Yesterday, he tweeted a video that shows a teacher explaining her students the multiplication table of 9 but with a twist.

Mr. Mahindra wrote He shared the video with the caption, "Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox."

Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MtS2QjhNy3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2020

The video shows a teacher explaining her students to learn the table of 9 without the use of a calculator. She explained how the multiplication table of 9 can be learned with the help of fingers.

Soon, the video shared by Mahindra group Chairman went viral and people started appreciating the trick used by the teacher.

The tweet has received almost 11.6k retweets and 41.6k likes so far.

While the video was highly appreciated by netizens, it also grabbed the eyeballs of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. SRK retweeted the clip with the caption, "Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow!"

Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods. https://t.co/nC8qIojGVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

The video has gone viral and has garnered some amazing reactions. Take a look...

