Anand Mahindra tweets 'pure veg' restaurant menu and it will make you ROFL

Anand Mahindra's twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, Anand Mahindra Twitter account is like a paradise.

Recently, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group shared a picture of a standee-menu of a restaurant that claimed to be a 'pure vegetarian' eatery - but the dishes listed seem to hint otherwise. The "pure veg" menu offered only non-vegetarian dishes, including "veg fish fry" and "veg mutton dosa".

Mr. Mahindra wrote, "An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg and Non-Veg, what's the difference? It's all in the mind..."

The dishes listed below them were Veg Fish Fry, Veg Mutton Dosa and Veg Chicken Rice.

The standee menu went viral on social media and had netizens in splits.

A Twitter user wrote, "One of my Jain clients uses to have Jain Egg Curry & Jain Chicken Fry while going for drinks. They don't mind to have egg and chicken but they don't like Onion, Garlic & Potato."

"It depends on our mind. In which direction we are thinking about", added another.

A Twitter user remarked, "Very common in Malaysia. Tofu dishes that look and taste like the original non-veg dishes."

Another post read, "We need to award this restaurant. It's like you can create an electric car by just adding 'electric' ahead of the name to a petrol variant." Take a look at some funny reactions...

