'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Anand Mahindra shares touching photo of elderly couple hoisting Tricolour

Image Credit: Twitter

People showed up in great numbers to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation to support the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.At e very home tricolor is being hoisted, which shows how widely Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed.

Similar to this, a photo of an elderly couple struggling incredibly hard to hoist the national flag has surfaced on social media platforms.

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra posted a photo of an elderly couple raising the flag on their rooftop.

If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022

In the image, the husband is seen supporting his wife while she stands on top of the iron drum to secure the flag to the rod. No lecture, he claimed, could convey the virtue of independence more effectively than these individuals.

The post has received over 33,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets since it was published online. Similar images and videos that show people worshiping or hoisting the flag on their homes are abundant in the comments section.

In a similar post, a Twitter user shared a video of an elderly woman who is seen doing Aarti before the National Flag.

India is set to celebrate its 75 years of Independence from the British colonial regime on August 15. The day has been marked to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, who gave their lives for the country.