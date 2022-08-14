Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Anand Mahindra shares touching photo of elderly couple hoisting Tricolour

India is set to celebrate its 75 years of Independence from the British colonial regime on August 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Anand Mahindra shares touching photo of elderly couple hoisting Tricolour
Image Credit: Twitter

People showed up in great numbers to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation to support the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.At e very home tricolor is being hoisted, which shows how widely Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed.

Similar to this, a photo of an elderly couple struggling incredibly hard to hoist the national flag has surfaced on social media platforms.

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra posted a photo of an elderly couple raising the flag on their rooftop.

In the image, the husband is seen supporting his wife while she stands on top of the iron drum to secure the flag to the rod. No lecture, he claimed, could convey the virtue of independence more effectively than these individuals.

The post has received over 33,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets since it was published online. Similar images and videos that show people worshiping or hoisting the flag on their homes are abundant in the comments section.

In a similar post, a Twitter user shared a video of an elderly woman who is seen doing Aarti before the National Flag.

 

India is set to celebrate its 75 years of Independence from the British colonial regime on August 15. The day has been marked to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, who gave their lives for the country.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 6 Saharanpur school students suspended for raising pro-Pak slogans in Tiranga Yatra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.