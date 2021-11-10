Headlines

Anand Mahindra calls himself ‘undeserving’ after receiving Padma Bhushan award- Here’s why

Shortly after being honoured with the Padma Bhushan award, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and called himself ‘undeserving’ of the award.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 07:50 AM IST

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was the recipient of the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Trade and Industry on November 8. He was presented with the Padma Bhushan, which is the third-highest civilian honour in the country, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Though he was thankful to receive the award, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter just a little while after the award ceremony and said that he was ‘undeserving’ to receive the Padma Bhushan award. He made this statement while sharing a post of another awardee, who was honoured at the ceremony.

Mahindra shared a post on Twitter uploaded by the official account of the President of India, where environmentalist Tulsi Gowda was being honoured with the Padma Shri award. Gowda, a 72-year-old tribal woman from Karnataka, was presented with the award to commend her dedication and drive to conserve the environment.

 

 

Sharing the post, Anand Mahindra wrote, “This Government has made a long-overdue, transformational shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels. I truly felt undeserving to be amongst their ranks.”

After the post was shared, it received over 15,000 liked on Twitter and other users commended him for recognizing the lesser-known personalities who got presented with the Padma awards for their hard work and for bettering the country.

Anand Mahindra was awarded the Padma Bhushan award for the Trade and Industry sector on Monday. The official Twitter account of the President of India shared the photo of Mahindra with President Ram Nath Kovind, while the former got presented with the award.

The caption on the photo reads, “President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Anand Gopal Mahindra for Trade and Industry. He is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. His tenure has seen the Group expand domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors from automobile to IT & Aerospace.”

 

 

