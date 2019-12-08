Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi Minister hails firefighter who saved 11 people

Rajesh Shukla, the firefighter, risked his life to save the lives of as many as 11 people from the fire.

After a fire broke out at an illegal plastic factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area near Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours on Sunday killing at least 43 people, Delhi minister lauded a firefighter named Rajesh Shukla who saved around 11 lives from the fire, calling him a 'brave hero.'

Rajesh Shukla, the firefighter, risked his life to save the lives of as many as 11 people from the fire that engulfed the plastic and bag factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi. He was injured in the rescue operations and was immediately shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

Minister of Health in Delhi government, Satyendra Jain appreciated his bravery in carrying out hisjob despite being injured in the incident. He tweeted, "Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero."

Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero. pic.twitter.com/5aebB2XLUd — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 8, 2019

"I want to appeal to all to convey right information about any fire incident at the earliest. We could've saved more lives today as well if we had more information a little earlier," Rajesh Shukla said.

Fireman Rajesh Shukla who rescued 11 persons today in #DelhiFire, is admitted at LNJP Hospital;says,"I want to appeal to all to convey right information about any fire incident at the earliest. We could've saved more lives today as well,if we had more information a little earlier pic.twitter.com/cauPbLpbTx — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

More than 30 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire has been doused while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

Those injured in the incident were admitted to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash (LNJP) and Lady Hardinge hospitals.

Prima facie it appears that the fire was caused due to a short circuit caused while the presence of plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke, the police said.The case has been transferred to Crime Branch, forensics will also probe the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the injured admitted at LNJP hospital. Union Minister & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Dr Harsh Vardhan also met the injured in the hospital.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims who hailed from Bihar. Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, too, on behalf of the party has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 to those injured.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic fire in Delhi. PMO has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.



A person named Rehan, who is the owner of the building, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. He had earlier been absconding, Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj had informed media. A case has been registered against him under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).