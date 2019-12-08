Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi Minister hails firefighter who saved 11 people

Headlines

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Wordle 800 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28

Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; 22nd case this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Famous left-handed people in the world

10 anti-aging foods you must include in your daily diet

Asia Cup 2023: Batters with maximum sixes in IND vs PAK matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi Minister hails firefighter who saved 11 people

Rajesh Shukla, the firefighter, risked his life to save the lives of as many as 11 people from the fire.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 08:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a fire broke out at an illegal plastic factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area near Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours on Sunday killing at least 43 people, Delhi minister lauded a firefighter named Rajesh Shukla who saved around 11 lives from the fire, calling him a 'brave hero.'

Rajesh Shukla, the firefighter, risked his life to save the lives of as many as 11 people from the fire that engulfed the plastic and bag factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi. He was injured in the rescue operations and was immediately shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

Minister of Health in Delhi government, Satyendra Jain appreciated his bravery in carrying out hisjob despite being injured in the incident. He tweeted, "Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero."

"I want to appeal to all to convey right information about any fire incident at the earliest. We could've saved more lives today as well if we had more information a little earlier," Rajesh Shukla said.

More than 30 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire has been doused while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

Those injured in the incident were admitted to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash (LNJP) and Lady Hardinge hospitals.

Prima facie it appears that the fire was caused due to a short circuit caused while the presence of plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke, the police said.The case has been transferred to Crime Branch, forensics will also probe the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the injured admitted at LNJP hospital. Union Minister & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Dr Harsh Vardhan also met the injured in the hospital.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims who hailed from Bihar. Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, too, on behalf of the party has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 to those injured.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic fire in Delhi. PMO has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.


A person named Rehan, who is the owner of the building, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. He had earlier been absconding, Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj had informed media. A case has been registered against him under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

 

   

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

Heartwarming click: 'Legend and her son' pic of R Praggnanandhaa and mom sweeps the internet

Remember this Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly teammate? He married Bollywood star’s sis, built multi-crore business

'PM Modi gave new speed, energy to India's space mission': Amit Shah

Supreme Court to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi demolition plea tomorrow

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE