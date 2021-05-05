An entrepreneur who stays ahead of his times! – Dr. KV Satish

India is known to be the youngest nation in the world with over 54% of the population below the age of 25 years. While world top agencies and policy makers are developing strategies targeting this demographic, there’s one iconic leader who foresaw this trend and times since the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey. Dr. KV Satish, Founder-Chairman of DS-MAX properties, the young and charismatic entrepreneur from southern India is prominently known for his intentional initiatives targeting the younger population in the last decade alone.

In 2007, he took a plunge in his entrepreneurial journey and founded DS-MAX Properties Pvt Ltd. The company has a reputation for backing brilliant residential and commercial real estate projects across South India. When he began his venture into the realty and developing sector, he aimed to bridge the gap between affordable, luxurious, amenities-filled homes for the urban population –which comprised of working professionals within the age group of 23 to 35 years. His vision was to build a community that celebrates life and experiences the real "Joy of Living," which is also his company's very motto. So far, he has completed 100 projects and has more than 60 infrastructural and development assignments in his hands. Each of these projects is detailed and constructed keeping the young professional demographic in mind and to bring joy to the homeowners' hearts and give them the privilege of being a part of a community that thrives.

In the last decade alone we have seen a drastic shift in the cultural and general outlook on lifestyle. A major reason for this has been the global cultural influence rising from Social Media and world shrinking in terms of connectivity and networking. An average middle class young Indian is aspiring for a home that comes with world-class infrastructure, interiors that stand out and a lifestyle that enhances his overall development. These key points have been the scale and standard of every DS-MAX project. Mr. Satish has bridged this need in a matter of couple of years. Having their operations across major metropolitans, where most of India’s IT hub is concentrated; Dr. Satish’s DS-MAX Properties has been instrumental in empowering the young professionals providing them with homes that address their need for security, independence, stability and luxury.

As Ms. Malavika, 23, IT Professional says – “DSMAX has provided me safety and independence. Having a home of my own has solved many uncertainties and it has granted me the opportunity to chase my dreams. Young working professionals owning a home lays the foundation for them to get empowered to go ahead and challenge the world. That’s where DSMAX has played a very important role in my life.” This statement holds true to hundreds of young professionals who are proud owners of DS-MAX homes that continues to “ Share the Joy of Living” with thousands.

