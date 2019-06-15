AN-32 Crash: Will ensure such incidents don't reoccur, says IAF chief

The Indian Air Force would ascertain the cause of the recent crash of an AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh and take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur, IAF chief BS Dhanoa said Saturday.

His comments came days after the wreckage of the aircraft was found in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh, more than a week after it went missing with 13 people on board.

"We have recovered the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder...We will go into the detail (to ascertain) as to what happened and how do we make sure that it does not happen again," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, the way we fly, the terrain is very treacherous and most of the time, it is cloudy...When you are flying in that terrain, in that cloudy weather, there have been many, many, not only Air Force, even otherwise, Pawan Hans and all, lot of accidents, because of controlled flight into terrain," he claimed.

Noting that there were procedures to make sure such accidents do not recur, he said, ".. need to review what happened and we don't have such an accident again." The Russian-origin aircraft went missing in the afternoon of June 3, around 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

IAF says bad weather is delaying retrieval of bodies

After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts. All 13 on board the aircraft died.

#WATCH IAF: Bad weather is hampering hovering by helicopters for winching ops which are mandatory for rescue ops&recovery of mortal remains.Efforts being made to heli-lift mortal remains of IAF personnel at the earliest to their parent base Jorhat.#AN32Aircraft #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/dW3HAYt1cI — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

IAF on Saturday said that efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of the 13 personnel have commenced but the progress is getting hampered due to turbulent weather in the region.

Wing Commander Puneet Chadha said that even though the area where the retrieval operation is underway had low clouds associated with rain, ALH and Cheetah helicopters of the IAF were on standby to commence operations as soon as the weather conditions cleared.

He also said that family members of the deceased were being kept in constant contact for updates regarding the ongoing rescue operation and challenges about the weather.

Deputy Commissioner of Siang District Rajeev Takuk had earlier said that the crash site was wedged inside a gorge in a thickly forested area. To provide support to the 15-member team sent in amid the continuous downpour to retrieve the bodies, three more local mountaineers had been air-dropped.

'Let my wings be worn by young boy': Dhanoa presents wings worn by him to graduating cadet

During his address at the Air Force Academy, Dhanoa said the institution has always been close to his heart since he graduated from there 41 years ago.

Earlier, the IAF chief also reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade at the Academy.

IAF Chief BS Dhanoa presented wings worn by him to Sword of Honour&first in order of merit Flying Officer Navin Reddy at Air Force Academy in Dundigal today;said,"While I hang my uniform in Sep,let my wings be worn by young boy to let him soar through trials&challenges of flying” pic.twitter.com/VaJDB09ixC — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

He exhorted the cadets to have high professional competence and be a good leader of men at the same time.

A total of 152 flight cadets, including 24 women, graduated as Flying Officers of the IAF. The flight cadets, who were commissioned, include a woman, named Anjali, in fighter branch.

(With PTI inputs)