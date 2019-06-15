AN-32 crash: IAF says bad weather is delaying the retrieval of bodies, families kept in contact

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today said that efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of the 13 personnel in the Antonov-32 (AN-32) flight which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh have commenced but the progress is getting hampered due to turbulent weather in the region.

Wing Commander Puneet Chadha said that even though the area where the retrieval operation is underway had low clouds associated with rain, ALH and Cheetah helicopters of the IAF were on standby to commence operations as soon as the weather conditions cleared.

He also said that family members of the deceased were being kept in constant contact for updates regarding the ongoing rescue operation and challenges about the weather.

#Update on An 32 crash: Early this morning rescue effort to retrieve the mortal remains of the air-warriors who laid down their life in the line of duty commenced. However, the progress has got hampered due to inclement weather in the area. (1/3) — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 15, 2019

Cheetah & ALH Helicopters are on standby and are waiting to commence operations once the weather improves. At present there are low clouds associated with rain in the area. #IAF in making all efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of the deceased air-warriors. (2/3) — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 15, 2019

#IAF personnel are in constant contact with the families of these air-warriors and are being updated regularly about the ongoing recuse operations. They are also being explained the challenges about the weather. (3/3) — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 15, 2019

Deputy Commissioner of Siang District Rajeev Takuk had earlier said that the crash site was wedged inside a gorge in a thickly forested area. To provide support to the 15-member team sent in amid the continuous downpour to retrieve the bodies, three more local mountaineers had been air-dropped.

The Russian-origin aircraft went missing on the afternoon of June 3, around 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh.