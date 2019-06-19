AN-32 crash: Bad weather continues to hamper retrieval of bodies

Headlines

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

HomeIndia

India

AN-32 crash: Bad weather continues to hamper retrieval of bodies

Members of the 15-member trekking party likely to reach crash site today

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 05:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Inclement weather continued to hamper the rescue operations and recovery of mortal remains of the 13 air warriors on board the ill-fated Indian Air Force’s AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3.

Members of the 15-member trekking party, currently braving the bad weather and treacherous terrain to reach accident site on foot, is likely to reach the crash site late on June 19.

“The IAF has actively coordinated with state administration at all levels. A ground team comprising Garud commandos of the IAF, SF (Special Forces) of Indian Army, civilian porters and hunters is already on its way to the accident site on foot. The first element of this trekking party is likely to reach the site late on June 19,” Defence PRO Meghalaya Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

“No efforts is being spared by IAF personnel to ensure that the mortal remains of their brothers in arms are retrieved at the earliest. The Army and Arunachal Pradesh state administration have all along provides unflinching support,” he added.

The Russian transporter aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

The wreckage of the missing aircraft was located by a Mi-17 helicopter on June 11, following which a team of 15 mountaineers was air-dropped near the crash site next day. “Later, three more mountaineers joined the rescue team.

The mortal remains of Air warriors, Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) were recovered at the site,” added Singh. 

Helicopters, including Mi-17s, Cheetah and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) have been unable to approach the crash site in the last three days because of the bad weather in the valleys and cloud cover over the region. 

“Retrieval operations require the steep mountain sides to be visible for the helicopters to safely hover close to the crash site and for operating crew to be able to see the personnel on the ground,” said Singh.

In Stages

The Air Force has said the bodies of the 13 men, who were on board the IAF’s An-32 transport plane when it crashed and “other material evidence” will be picked up by helicopters and brought to Jorhat in Assam “in stages”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

PM Modi's vision: A remarkable journey towards global unity

Delhi Metro: AAP reacts after Delhi CM not invited for inauguration of new Airport Express Line station

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana recites Bhagavad Gita verse while accepting TIME 100 Impact Award in US, gets standing ovation

PM Modi's impact on India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE