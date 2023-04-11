Amul vs Nandini milk row in Karnataka: Which milk brand is cheaper? Why Amul threatens Nandini's milk market

Amul vs Nandini milk row in Karnataka (File photo)

The massive Amul vs Nandini milk wars in Karnataka has taken a political turn, with the opposition and BJP taking jibes at each over Amul, the national milk giant, entering the Bengaluru milk market, where local brand Nandini has domination.

The war between Amul and Nandini milk brands began when Amul announced that it will be expanding its market in Karnataka and will be selling its dairy products through online and e-commerce markets, with Nandini threatening that its market in Bengaluru will be killed.

The Amul vs Nandini milk war has sparked a political row in the state just ahead of the Karnataka elections 2023, where the opposition parties have plans to gang up on the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), making the entry of Amul one of the prime issues in these polls.

In the midst of the Amul vs Nandini row, here is all you need to know about the prices of both the milk brands in Karnataka and which is cheaper.

Amul vs Nandini milk row: Which brand is cheaper?

As the war between the two milk brands continues, the milk prices of Nandini dairy remain one of the lowest at just Rs 39 per litre, while national milk brand Amul sells its milk at Rs 54 per litre, marking a huge price difference between the two.

Despite the major price difference between the two, opposition parties insist that the market of the home-grown Nandini brand will be massively threatened by Amul’s entry into the state.

Why Amul’s entry threatens Nandini’s milk market?

After Amul announced that they will be tapping the milk market in Bengaluru, opposition parties banded together in support of the home-grown brand Nandini. While Amul’s entry is backed by the ruling BJP, Nandini milk, which is owned by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), is backed by the opposition.

While Amul has made it clear that it will only be selling its dairy product through online and e-commerce platforms for the time being, Nandini’s sales face threat because of on-time delivery and doorstep availability offered by these platforms.

Further, Amul’s entry in Karnataka is being seen as an attempt to trample the Karnataka Milk Federation by the opposition, garnering massive support for the home-grown Nandini brand.

READ | Amul vs Nandini: Milk wars in Karnataka spark social media storm, know prices of both milk brands