Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Amul vs Nandini milk row in Karnataka: Which milk brand is cheaper? Why Amul threatens Nandini's milk market

The Amul vs Nandini mil controversy in Karnataka has taken a political turn, with political parties now weighing in on milk giant Amul’s entry in the state’s market.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Amul vs Nandini milk row in Karnataka: Which milk brand is cheaper? Why Amul threatens Nandini's milk market
Amul vs Nandini milk row in Karnataka (File photo)

The massive Amul vs Nandini milk wars in Karnataka has taken a political turn, with the opposition and BJP taking jibes at each over Amul, the national milk giant, entering the Bengaluru milk market, where local brand Nandini has domination.

The war between Amul and Nandini milk brands began when Amul announced that it will be expanding its market in Karnataka and will be selling its dairy products through online and e-commerce markets, with Nandini threatening that its market in Bengaluru will be killed.

The Amul vs Nandini milk war has sparked a political row in the state just ahead of the Karnataka elections 2023, where the opposition parties have plans to gang up on the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), making the entry of Amul one of the prime issues in these polls.

In the midst of the Amul vs Nandini row, here is all you need to know about the prices of both the milk brands in Karnataka and which is cheaper.

Amul vs Nandini milk row: Which brand is cheaper?

As the war between the two milk brands continues, the milk prices of Nandini dairy remain one of the lowest at just Rs 39 per litre, while national milk brand Amul sells its milk at Rs 54 per litre, marking a huge price difference between the two.

Despite the major price difference between the two, opposition parties insist that the market of the home-grown Nandini brand will be massively threatened by Amul’s entry into the state.

Why Amul’s entry threatens Nandini’s milk market?

After Amul announced that they will be tapping the milk market in Bengaluru, opposition parties banded together in support of the home-grown brand Nandini. While Amul’s entry is backed by the ruling BJP, Nandini milk, which is owned by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), is backed by the opposition.

While Amul has made it clear that it will only be selling its dairy product through online and e-commerce platforms for the time being, Nandini’s sales face threat because of on-time delivery and doorstep availability offered by these platforms.

Further, Amul’s entry in Karnataka is being seen as an attempt to trample the Karnataka Milk Federation by the opposition, garnering massive support for the home-grown Nandini brand.

READ | Amul vs Nandini: Milk wars in Karnataka spark social media storm, know prices of both milk brands

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.