Amul launches Ginger, Tulsi milk to boost immunity against COVID-19

Amul MD RS Sodhi said that after increasing demand for turmeric milk among customers, this new milk will be a completely ayurvedic drink.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 01:48 PM IST

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Amul launches Ginger’ and ‘Tulsi’ milk to boost immunity as scientists look for a vaccine to get out of the crisis once and for all.  
 
Both the ingredients, ginger, and basil, are known for its healing properties, as it is extremely useful for treating immunological disorders, bacterial and fungal infections.
 
Amul MD RS Sodhi said that after increasing demand for turmeric milk among customers, this new milk will be a completely ayurvedic drink.
 
It will be available in the market in cans and packets, with a125 ml can priced at Rs 25.
 
People of all ages can drink it at any hour of the day.
 
The dairy brand has closely followed the COVID-19 developments during the lockdown and has engaged in various activities to spread awareness about the deadly disease.
 
In fact, at the beginning of the lockdown in March, Amul had dedicated a doodle to the lockdown with the 'Stay Healthy. Not Hungry' message.
 
In April, Amul launched Haldi milk to boost immunity during the crisis.
 
In India, the total number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 2 lakh mark, with 8102 people dead, and 141029 people who recovered, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
Earlier, Amul landed itself in controversy over a tweet that referred to Indians boycotting the products made in China with a text that read 'Exit the Dragon?" It showed the Amul girl in confrontation with a dragon. Behind the dragon, a logo of the Chinese video-sharing platform can also be seen.
 
Informing about the development, the daily major issued a statement, saying that the account was deactivated with any prior intimation. 
 
"Amul's twitter account @amul_coop was temporarily deactivated on the late night of 4th June after our Amul Topical on "Boycott of Chinese Products" with the copy "Exit the Dragon?" 3rd June 2020. This happened without prior intimation to us," read the statement.

