AMU seeks Centre's permission to confer honorary degree on Saudi Arabia crown prince for 'exemplary services'

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman - File Photo

The Aligarh Muslim University has sought the central government’s permission to confer an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree on the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, for his “exemplary services and contribution to global affairs”, The Indian Express reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs had received the AMU’s proposal to confer the degree on the crown prince in September last year. It had then asked the university to share a list of foreign dignitaries who had been conferred honorary degrees by it. The varsity had shared the names with the central government in October last year.

The university resent its proposal in January this year. The reiteration was done in its request seeking extension for Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor by a year.

Quoting official records, The Indian Express reported that while the request for V-C’s term extension was accepted, the proposal on the honorary doctorate was “under consideration”.

“In view of the exemplary services and contribution to the global affairs of His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman, crown prince, kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the AMU proposes to confer D.Litt. degree (honoris causa) to His Royal Highness. This gesture will further strengthen the already cordial and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India,” reads the university’s proposal to the Centre.

“Speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations programme of AMU on December 22, 2020, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi appreciated the role of AMU in India’s outreach towards fostering better ties with the Islamic world. Since its inception, the University has recognised and honoured exemplary service, commitment and excellence made for the global betterment,” the proposal adds.

The copy of proposal also states that the date and mode of conferment of the honorary degree can be decided in due course of time “depending upon the convenience of his Royal Highness”.

The Saudi crown prince, widely known as MBS, visited India in February 2019, during which he held extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening bilateral ties.

The AMU, in its January reminder sent to the Centre, pointed out that conferring MBS with a D.Litt. degree is significant not just in term of bilateral ties, but also India’s relations with West Asian countries such as UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain among others.