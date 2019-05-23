Amroha Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali wins by 63,248 votes

Amroha Lok Sabha constituency

BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar faced BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali and Congress' Sachin Choudhary. The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18.

Election Results 2019

KUNWAR DANISH ALI (BSP) 601082 (51.41%), KANWAR SINGH TANWAR (BJP) - 537834 (46%), SACHIN CHOUDHARY (Congress) - 12510 (1.07%)

KUNWAR DANISH ALI (BSP)-312086 (55.29%), KANWAR SINGH TANWAR (BJP) - 237345 (42.05%)

Constituency profile

Tanwar won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating SP's Humera Akhtar by more than 1.58 lakh votes. Ali, who was until very recently a part of the Karnataka-based JD(S), joined the BSP to contest elections as an SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan's candidate.

Before Tanwar, Devendra Nagpal of the RLD held the seat from 2009-2014. Contesting as NDA candidate in alliance with the BJP, he had defeated Mehboob Ali of the SP to win the seat.

The constituency has a huge number of Muslim and Dalit population.

The Amroha Lok Sabha constituency is part of Amroha district in Western Uttar Pradesh and is made of five Assembly constituencies - Amroha, Dhanaura, Garhmukteshwar, Hasanpur and Naugawan Sadat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).