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Amritsar terror module busted: Punjab Police arrest two ISI-linked operatives

Punjab Police has busted an ISI-backed terror and cross-border arms smuggling module in Amritsar, arresting two suspects and recovering an AK-47 rifle, Glock pistols, and cartridges.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

Amritsar terror module busted: Punjab Police arrest two ISI-linked operatives
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Punjab Police has dismantled a suspected terror and cross-border arms smuggling network allegedly backed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the operation, and several sophisticated weapons were seized, according to state police officials.

Terror Module Busted in Amritsar

The operation was carried out by the Amritsar Rural Police, leading to the arrest of two suspects linked to the illegal arms supply network. Officials revealed that the group was allegedly working under the guidance of handlers based abroad and maintained contact with them through social media platforms.

During the raid, police recovered a significant cache of weapons. The seized items include an AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 36 live cartridges, along with three Glock 9mm pistols. Authorities believe the weapons were part of a cross-border smuggling network aimed at destabilising the region.

Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) confirmed that a case has been registered at Gharinda Police Station in Amritsar Rural. Investigators are currently working to trace both the forward and backward links of the network to identify other individuals involved.

The police leadership reiterated that Punjab Police remains committed to a strict zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, illegal arms trafficking, and organised criminal networks.

Links to Radicalisation Efforts

Initial findings suggest that the suspects were not only involved in arms smuggling but were also playing a role in spreading anti-India and anti-police narratives. Officials said the accused allegedly participated in online radicalisation efforts, which were believed to be coordinated by foreign-based operatives.

Investigators suspect the module was part of a broader effort to recruit and influence individuals through digital platforms while facilitating the movement of weapons into India.

Earlier Arrests in Nalagarh Blast Case

In a separate but related development, Counter Intelligence units in Jalandhar and SAS Nagar had earlier arrested two individuals connected to the January 1, 2026 explosion at the Nalagarh Police Station in Himachal Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Mahavir alias Kaka and Manpreet alias Mani from SBS Nagar district in Punjab, were taken into custody during a joint operation. Police recovered a Glock 9mm pistol and live ammunition from them.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly operating under the directions of foreign-based masterminds Gopi Nawashehria and Jassi Kulam. Both are believed to be linked to the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Authorities said the accused had received consignments containing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) made with RDX and hand grenades. One of these explosive devices was reportedly used in carrying out the attack on the Nalagarh Police Station.

Police said further investigations are underway to uncover the entire network and prevent future terror-related activities in the region.

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