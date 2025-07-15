Amritsar’s Golden Temple receives bomb threat, email says...; police beef up security

The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar received a bomb threat on Monday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said in a police complaint. Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police received a complaint.

The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar received a bomb threat on Monday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said in a police complaint. Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police received a complaint regarding an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple. “We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple...We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies," the Police Commissioner told ANI. He added that the police will crack the case and ensure security.

This has prompted authorities to beef up police deployment around the gurdwara, officials said.

Commissioner Bhullar said, "We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon. We are taking this case very seriously. We are ensuring foolproof security. There is no need to get panicked. “The police have registered an FIR in the matter and launched an investigation. According to Amritsar police, bomb disposal squads (BDS), SGPC force and additional security forces have been deployed around the premises.

Authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security. Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police have appealed to the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately. Further details are awaited.

