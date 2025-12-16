Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo declared holy cities by Punjab govt; know what has changed

The Punjab government on Monday formally declared the walled city of Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, and Talwandi Sabo (Sri Damdama Sahib) in Bathinda district as Holy Cities of the state, imposing wide-ranging restrictions to preserve their religious sanctity.

An official notification from the Department of Home Affairs, Punjab, stated that the decision has received the approval of the Governor of Punjab. As part of the move, several departments have been directed to enforce prohibitions within the notified limits of the three cities. According to the notification, the Department of Excise has been instructed to impose restrictions on the sale and consumption of liquor and related products within the walled city of Amritsar and the municipal limits of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo.



The Department of Health and Family Welfare has been directed to issue prohibitory orders on the sale and use of cigarettes, tobacco and other intoxicants in these areas.In addition, the Department of Animal Husbandry has been requested to impose a ban on the sale and consumption of meat within the notified limits of the holy cities. The Department of Local Government, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Amritsar, Rupnagar and Bathinda, has been asked to take all necessary steps to ensure strict implementation of the orders.



The notification has been signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs, Alok Shekhar, and will be published in the official Gazette of Punjab.The decision aligns with earlier announcements made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who last month said that Sri Anandpur Sahib would be developed as a heritage street city. Addressing a gathering there, Mann called on people to preserve the historic Sikh town's sanctity and spiritual character.



His remarks came a day after a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was held in Anandpur Sahib as part of the three-day commemoration marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur."A heritage street will be built in Anandpur Sahib. You will soon witness a major transformation in the city. Now it is our collective responsibility to uphold its sanctity," the Chief Minister had said.



