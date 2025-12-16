Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo decalred holy cities by Punjab govt; know what has changed
Michael Bay enters Indian film industry, teams up with AR Rahman for..., Oscar-winning composer says 'different worlds of cinema come together'
Shraddha Kapoor makes SHOCKING statement on Dhurandhar's success, says 'don't play with our emotions', demands makers to..., calls out Yami Gautam for...
Good News for Messi fans: Argentina football icon makes BIG promise as he concludes GOAT tour, announces his return to India: 'Hopefully one day...'
Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive vehicle collision due to dense
Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against South Africa due to..., THIS 31-year-old cricketer named as his replacement, he is...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya called Pahalgam attack 'conspiracy of Indian government', viral video resurfaces, netizens react: 'This is pure...'
Uttar Pradesh's THIS district aims to invest Rs 500 crore, targets oil, flour and rice mill industries, to generate employment for...
School Holiday December 16: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Delhi-NCR AQI: Dense smog grips national capital, air quality at 'severe+' levels; Delhi airport, IndiGo, Air India issue travel advisory
INDIA
The Punjab government on Monday formally declared the walled city of Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, and Talwandi Sabo (Sri Damdama Sahib) in Bathinda district as Holy Cities of the state, imposing wide-ranging restrictions to preserve their religious sanctity.
The Punjab government on Monday formally declared the walled city of Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, and Talwandi Sabo (Sri Damdama Sahib) in Bathinda district as Holy Cities of the state, imposing wide-ranging restrictions to preserve their religious sanctity.
An official notification from the Department of Home Affairs, Punjab, stated that the decision has received the approval of the Governor of Punjab. As part of the move, several departments have been directed to enforce prohibitions within the notified limits of the three cities. According to the notification, the Department of Excise has been instructed to impose restrictions on the sale and consumption of liquor and related products within the walled city of Amritsar and the municipal limits of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo.
The Department of Health and Family Welfare has been directed to issue prohibitory orders on the sale and use of cigarettes, tobacco and other intoxicants in these areas.In addition, the Department of Animal Husbandry has been requested to impose a ban on the sale and consumption of meat within the notified limits of the holy cities. The Department of Local Government, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Amritsar, Rupnagar and Bathinda, has been asked to take all necessary steps to ensure strict implementation of the orders.
The notification has been signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs, Alok Shekhar, and will be published in the official Gazette of Punjab.The decision aligns with earlier announcements made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who last month said that Sri Anandpur Sahib would be developed as a heritage street city. Addressing a gathering there, Mann called on people to preserve the historic Sikh town's sanctity and spiritual character.
His remarks came a day after a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was held in Anandpur Sahib as part of the three-day commemoration marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur."A heritage street will be built in Anandpur Sahib. You will soon witness a major transformation in the city. Now it is our collective responsibility to uphold its sanctity," the Chief Minister had said.
(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA Staff but is directly published fro