Amritsar-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight entered Pakistani airspace due to bad weather

The flight took off from Amritsar and briefly strayed into Pakistani airspace on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Amritsar-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight entered Pakistani airspace due to bad weather (file photo)

An Amritsar-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight entered Pakistan airspace on Saturday after running into bad weather, officials said. Speaking to ANI, an IndiGo official said, "Due to bad weather, the flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad entered Pakistani airspace yesterday."

Flight 6e-645 took off from Amritsar around 20:00 hrs and landed safely at Ahmedabad at around 21:40 hrs after briefly straying into Pakistani airspace. "IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather," an IndiGo statement read.

The flight was monitored by both the country's ATC and the deviation was well coordinated. "The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation," IndiGo said in a statement. In another incident, on Saturday, a Delhi-Chennai flight made an emergency landing at Delhi Airport after one of its engines reported a snag mid-air.

