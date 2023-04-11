Amritpal Singh underwent cosmetic surgery in Georgia to look like Bhindranwale: Report makes new claim

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run from the Punjab police for over three weeks now, reportedly underwent cosmetic surgery while he was in Georgia, before entering India and sparking Khalistani activities.

According to reports, Amritpal Singh got cosmetic surgery done when he was in Georgia in the early months of 2022. The cosmetic surgery reportedly took place before August 2022 and was done because Amritpal wanted to look more like Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal Singh has several times talked about how he idolized Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and also followed his footsteps when it comes to leader Waris Punjab De. Amritpal reportedly dressed like Bhindranwale and followed his style of always being around armed men.

As mentioned by The Indian Express reports, Amritpal Singh had gotten this cosmetic surgery done before he came back to India in August 2022. This information was revealed by several of his aides and supporters who are currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

As quoted by the Indian Express, a police officer said, “The arrested persons told intelligence officials that he went to Georgia for surgery to look like Bhindranwale.” Amritpal was in Georgia for over two months before returning to India in mid-2022.

Amritpal Singh claims to be a staunch follower of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed by security forces inside the Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star. Amritpal is also called ‘Bhindranwale 2.0’ by many of his followers.

The Waris Punjab De chief wears blue and white flowing robes and an elaborate turban just like Bhindranwale and often moves with an armed convoy of men just like the slain Khalistani militant.

Amritpal Singh has been absconding since March 18, and the Punjab police have launched a massive manhunt against him. Further, his close aide and mentor Papalpreet Singh has been arrested by the authorities, and the two are believed to be escaping the police together.

