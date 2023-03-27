Search icon
Amritpal Singh snuck into Delhi disguised as sadhu? Capital on high alert, Khalistan crackdown continues

New intelligence report suggests that Amritpal Singh may have snuck into Delhi disguised as a sadhu, leading to the police expanding their search for the Khalistani leader.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh still remain absconding, as the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies have decided to expand their search beyond the borders of Punjab, venturing into other states in search of the pro-Khalistani activist.

Amritpal Singh is believed to have fled the state and crossed the Punjab border, changing his clothes and disguising himself stealthily. Delhi Police sources said that it is likely that Amritpal is attempting to enter Delhi as the manhunt against him continues.

Many sources are claiming that Amritpal Singh has now snuck into Delhi by disguising himself as a sadhu, changing his clothes and his identity. It is not yet known with accuracy if Amritpal has left Punjab or not, but it is being speculated that he has either entered Delhi or Haryana.

The Delhi Police has been alerted of the reports, and are constantly patrolling the borders to look for the fugitive. Meanwhile, Punjab Police has suspended internet and SMS services in the state to hamper Amritpal’s network and nab him.

A woman was recently arrested from Haryana for giving shelter to Amritpal Singh and his aide as they were trying to flee the police. Amritpal also reportedly entered a gurdwara forcefully and held the sarpanch at gunpoint as he changed his clothes and took shelter there.

Amritpal Singh has now been absconding for over a week, and the Punjab Police have launched multiple maneuvers to look for him. He has been on the radar ever since he, along with dozens of members of Waris Punjab De, stormed the Ajnala Police station demanding the release of Singh’s aide Toofan Singh.

The Punjab Police are also investigating the finances and foreign funding surrounding Amritpal’s outfit Waris Punjab De, focusing on the transactions made by his family members and his wife Kirandeep Kaur, who reportedly made ATM transactions of Rs 4 crore recently.

READ | Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s ‘romantic’ chats with women, kisses over video calls surface

