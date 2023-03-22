Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur under radar: UK NRI’s Khalistani foreign funds link explored

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is currently absconding as the Punjab Police is conducting investigations on the fourth day of the manhunt against him. In the midst of the investigation, Kirandeep Kaur has also landed in the radar of the authorities.

The Punjab Police is now exploring the background and details of Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, and her link to the Khalistani movement and acquiring foreign funds to fund the protests. It is expected that she will be called into questioning soon.

Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal Singh got married in February 2023, just days before the Khalistani leader stormed the Ajnala police station to demand the release of his aide Toofan Singh, leading to many criminal charges being filed against him.

Amritpal’s wife Kirandeep is an NRI and was settled in the United Kingdom before she married the Waris Punjab De chief and moved to Punjab. The UK is one of the leading hubs of the Khalistani movement across the world and has a lot of supporters of Amritpal Singh.

Kirandeep was called into questioning by the Punjab Police which lasted for one hour. While the police remain tight-lipped about the questioning, her link to foreign funds to fuel the Khalistani movement is being explored by the police.

As per media reports, the Punjab Police believe that Kirandeep Singh is a prominent link between Amritpal Singh and his supporters and henchmen in the UK, and she is the key to funneling money from the UK to India to provide more push to the separatist movement here.

According to the authorities, Amritpal Singh received various payments from foreign accounts before the situation regarding the Khalistan movement escalated in the country. Now, Punjab Police is scanning the accounts of Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal’s father to explore the chain of funds.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Amritpal Singh, violent protests have taken over the area surrounding the Indian High Commission in London, prompting a tough response from the UK and Indian governments.

