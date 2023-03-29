Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur has a suspicious past: Khalistani link, foreign funds and more

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is currently absconding and the Punjab police have increased security around the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the rumours that the fugitive will soon be surrendering to the authorities.

In the midst of the crackdown against Amritpal Singh, his wife Kirandeep Kaur has also come under the radar of the police. Kirandeep Kaur got married to the Khalistani leader in February, just a couple of weeks before the Ajnala police station incident.

28-year-old Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal Singh have been married for just 1.5 months, and Kaur’s ties to the United Kingdom are being investigated just as the Indian High Commission in London came under attack by Khalistani protestors a few days back.

Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI who was based out of the UK before she got married to Amritpal Singh and moved to Punjab. Kaur has come under the police radar, with allegations of providing the Khalistani leader and his outfit with foreign funding.

According to unverified reports and media outlets, Kirandeep Kaur had a suspicious past before she got married to Amritpal Singh. She was reportedly in touch with a separatist organization named Babbar Khalsa in the UK before she moved to Punjab.

Kirandeep Kaur has also been accused of sourcing foreign funding from the UK for her husband’s outfit Waris Punjab De in the last few months. Kaur also came under the police radar for alleged ATM transactions worth crores over the course of several months.

During the wedding ceremony of Amritpal and Kirandeep, the Khalistani leader didn’t allow the media to click on any photos of his wife’s face, citing privacy leaders. It is now believed that he prevented the photography of her face as it would reveal her alleged links to terror organizations.

Kirandeep Kaur has been questioned by the police, though the authorities remained tight-lipped about what the questioning was about. Kaur also refuses to speak to the press in Punjab, not stepping outside her home in Jallupur Khera, near Amritsar.

READ | Amritpal Singh’s new avatar amid manhunt: Maroon turban, sipping energy drink with aide Papalpreet